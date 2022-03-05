2022 WCQ: Black Stars Midfielder Baba Recovers From Injury Ahead Ghana vs Nigeria

Black Stars team for the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria has been given a massive boost following the return of midfielder Iddrisu Baba from injury, ghanasoccernet reports.

Baba who plays for Real Mallorca in Spain, played his first game since the 2021 AFCON after coming on as a second half substitute in the defeat to Real Sociedad.

He was injured in Ghana’s AFCON group game against Gabon and missed the final match against Comoros.

He returned to Spain with the injury, but has finally recovered and is expected to be named in the Black Stars’ team for the qualifiers.

The 26-year-old has been included in Mallorca’s squad to face Celta Vigo on Sunday March 6, 2022.

And following his return from injury, it will be good news to the Black Stars coaching crew as they look forward to the crucial games.

