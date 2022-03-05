Aribo Admits Drop In Form, Eager To Come Better With More Goals, Assists

Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo, has admitted that his form has dipped after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but is eager to defy the setback starting from the Gers’ Scottish Premier League home game today [Saturday] against Aberdeen at the Ibrox Stadium.

Prior to the AFCON 2021, Aribo was impressive scoring goals and recording assists which gave Rangers a big boost atop the Scottish Premiership table, now the the Gers have slipped to second place, three points behind Celtic.

Aribo expresses his optimism of regaining impressive form in an interview with Rangers.co.uk, reiterating that he can turn out better and believes that a strong performance against Aberdeen would see the team bag the three points.

“For me personally, I wanted to get more numbers in terms of goals and assists,” Aribo said.

“I’ve not been at my best compared to how I was before I left for the internationals.

Complete Sports