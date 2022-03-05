‘Can’t Wait To Represent My Country’ –Lookman Thrilled With Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman has celebrated his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman was named in Nigeria’s 32-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Black Stars of Ghana by interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen on Friday.

The 24-year-old winger, who currently turns out for Premier League side Leicester City but on loan from RB Leipzig, had his nationality switch approved by FIFA last month.

He has now taken to the social media to reveal his delight at his invitation for the World Cup qualifiers.

“And so it begins 🦅 my first call up and can’t wait to represent my country. See you soon Naija 😍🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles,” the former Everton player tweeted.

Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25, while the reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola…



