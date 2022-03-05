Chukwueze Subbed On As Osasuna Edge Villarreal

Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Osasuna edged Villarreal 1-0 in Saturday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who has been listed in interim coach, Austine Eguavoen’s provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana, was making his 16th appearance for Villarreal.

He came on as a substitute for Serge Aurier in the 77th minute.

However, the host scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute through Ezequiel Avila lovely finish.

The defeat means Villarreal sit seventh on 42 points while move 9th on 35 points in the league standing.

