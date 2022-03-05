Dessers On Target, Equals Feyenoord’s League Record

Cyriel Dessers recovered from a knock and scored in Feyenoord’s 1-1 home draw against Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

Dessers is now the second player ever to score five goals for Feyenoord after coming on as a substitute in a single Eredivisie season, after József Kiprich in 1992/93.

The 27-year-old striker came on in the 56th minute and equalized for Feyenoord on 71 minutes.

Michael de Leeuw had given Groningen the lead in the 23rd minute.

Dessers, on loan from Genk, has now scored five goals in 19 league appearances for Feyenoord this season.

The draw saw Feyenoord (now on 52 points) miss the chance to close the gap on leaders Ajax, as they are five points behind the Dutch giants.

By James Agberebi

