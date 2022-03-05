Eagles Will Fall Against Black Stars –Bortey

Former Ghana attacker, Bernard Don Bortey has boasted that the Black Stars will overcome the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2022 World Cup playoff slated for this month.

Ghana will host the first leg in Cape Coast on March 25. Four days later, the reverse fixture will be played in Abuja.

In a chat with Bryt FM, Bortey said that the array of stars in the Super Eagles must be prepared to face a very determined Ghanaian team that want to qualify for the world showpiece.

“Ghana, Nigeria is a different ball game all together considering the rivalry between us.

“At first, it was not about names but this time around the players will count.

“I believe in Ghana; I believe in the players and I believe Ghana will qualify,” Bortey told Bryt FM.

