Family Heritage Behind my Decision To Represent Nigeria –Plumptre

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre has revealed that the need to protect her heritage and her family were important in her decision to switch allegiances.

The 23-year-old had a dream debut for the Super Falcons when she featured against Cote D’Ivoire in Abuja last month.

Plumptre grew up as a British and was cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria in January.

In an interview with Channels TV, the Leicester City star stated that he has no regret choosing Nigeria over England.

“My purpose in football has changed as I have grown and my journey has become a little bit different and the reason I play football has changed as well.

“As much as I love playing football, I like to play for a purpose and a reason. I know the impact I can have by delving into my heritage more and representing the people I am always familiar with.

“As much as it is about football, it’s also about what I’m passionate about and what I can bring as a person.”

She added, “I am a quite…