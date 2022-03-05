Ghana Will Be Difficult Game For Eagles –Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has warned the team to be careful with the way they handle the Black Stars of Ghana in the fast approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Leicester City star made this known in an interview with ESPN, where he said that the players are determined and hungry to play at the world football showpiece in Qatar.

Ndidi was among the players invited by the Interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen on Friday.

“It will mean a lot for us to go back to the World Cup,” Ndidi told ESPN.

“But Ghana will not be easy. To be honest, we have to be careful about their whole team and not just any specific players. It will be two tough games.”

Ghana will have home advantage first and both legs will be played between March 25 and 29 with the aggregate winners securing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria are seeking to qualify for the World Cup a seventh time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of…