Manchester United To Move For Rudiger This Summer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to move for Antonio Rudger this summer.

Rudiger, who is out of contract at Chelsea this summer – is being considered by the club, while Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is also an option.

The Red Devils are looking to sell Harry Maguire this summer want a suitable replacement.

The Red Devils signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid last summer, but according to the Daily Mail, the club are planning to bring in a ‘world-class’ central defender ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly could all leave Old Trafford during this summer’s transfer window, which would make space in the squad for a new defensive addition.

Maguire was a substitute for last weekend’s Premier League clash with Watford, as Victor Lindelof played alongside Varane in the middle of the defence.

Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick must now decide whether to reintroduce his club captain into the starting XI for Sunday’s Manchester…