MOTM Okoye Saves Penalty, Attacked By Opposition Fans

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeepeer Maduka Okoye was attacked by Vitesse Arnhem fans following his spectacular performance in Friday night’s Eredivisie clash, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye made nine superb saves including a penalty in the keenly contested encounter.

Some angry home fans chose violence late in the game, attacked him and even hurled a bottle at him, causing the game to be suspended in the 92nd minute.



Read Also: Ndidi Hopes Leicester City Keep Up Momentum Against Leeds

The Nigeria international stood up to the fans who stormed the pitch to attack him.

Sparta Rotterdam took the lead in the fifth minute through Adrian Dalmau.

The home team missed a good chances to level scores in the 63rd minute when Okoye denied Lois Openda from the spot.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…