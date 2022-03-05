Obasanjo, Ojeagbase, Lanipekun – All In One ‘Crazy’ Week! –Odegbami

I could not write my column in the newspapers last weekend because the week was ‘crazy’.

The first in the series of ‘The Conversations’ at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, was held. It was a resounding success that took a great toll on my slowly but steadily ageing body.

3 of the 4 specially invited international speakers from Tanzania and the United States of America, made it to the event on Thursday, February 2022 – Professor Ikaweba Bunting, Idorenyin Uyoe and Ron Davis. The fourth, Ron Freeman, the legendary African American athlete, Olympic Gold and Bronze medallist, social activist and humanitarian, could not come as a result of complicated Covid-19 requirements.

Otherwise, the spirit of pan-Africanism was raised from the dead, the fire rekindled, and the combination of Sports with Diplomacy doing what the Arts and Culture ‘failed’ to achieve with FESTAC ’77 has become a real possibility.

The second in the series of strategic…