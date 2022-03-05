Premier League: Iheanacho Bags Assist; Ndidi, Lookman In Action As Leicester Pip Leeds United

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed an assist as Leicester City defeated Leeds United 1-0 in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho replaced Jamie Vardy in the 61st minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigeria international then set up Harvey Barnes for the winning goal six minutes later.

His international teammates, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman also featured in the game.

Ndidi, who was named among the starters was replaced by Senegal international Namplays Mendy 14 minutes from time.

Lookman took the place of Hamza Choudhury a minute after the hour mark.

Leicester move up to 11th in the Premier League table after a third straight win.

Leeds sit just two points above the drop zone having played more games than all the sides around.

