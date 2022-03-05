Premier League: Onyeka Subbed On As Brentford Thrash Norwich To End Winless Run

Frank Onyeka was in action for Brentford who ended their winless with a 3-1 win away to Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League.

Onyeka was introduced into the game on 59 minutes for Christian Norgaard.

Prior to Saturday’s game Brentford had gone on nine straight games without winning (eight defeats and one draw).

The win saw Brentford maintain 15th place on 27 points, six points away from the relegation zone.

At Turf Moor, Chelsea gave their top four hopes a massive boost with a convincing 4-0 win at Burnley.

The Blues remain in third spot on 53 points in the league standing after 26 games played.

And in other results Aston Villa hammered Southampton 4-0, Newcastle pipped Brighton 2-1 and Crystal Palace beat Wolves 2-0.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…