Udeze:Eguavoen Must Not Experiment With Players

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has warned Super Eagles interim coach Austine Eguavoen not to experiment with players but rather go for the best legs for the 2022 World Cup play-offs with Ghana.

The Eagles will be guests to the Black Stars in Cape Coast on 25th March before entertaining them on four days later in Abuja.

The winner between the Eagles and Black Stars will represent Africa at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

And looking forward to the crucial encounters, Udeze urged Eguavoen to select players who he feels can do the job.

“There is no time to experiment,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“Eguavoen must feature players who he feels can do the job, this is not the time to experiment because this is a very important game and we must be careful.”

Source: Complete Sports

