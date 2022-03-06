2022 U-17 Women’s WCQ: Flamingoes Outclass DR Congo Away In Second Round Tie

Nigeria’s Flamingoes thrashed DR Congo 3-0 in the second round of the India 2022 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup qualifier in Kinshasa on Sunday.

Goals from Blessing Emmanuel, Oluwatunmininu Adeshina and Opeyemi Ajakaye.

After a tight opening exchange, Flamingoes broke the deadlock on 36 minutes thanks to Emmanuel who finished off a cross.

In the 66th minute Flamingoes doubled their lead this time through Adeshina.

DR Congo had a player sent off in the 70th minute after Nwanji was shown a red card following a harsh tackle on Alvine Dah Zossu.

With 14 minutes left Flamingoes got their third goal as Ajakaye rounded the keeper before slotting into the net.

The second leg comes up on Saturday 19 March at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Three teams will represent Africa at this year’s tournament which will run from 11 – 30 October.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…