Akpoguma Helps Hoffenheim Move Into Top Four After Win At Cologne

Kevin Akpoguma was in action for Hoffenheim who pipped Cologne 1-0 away and have their Champions League qualification a huge boost in Sunday’s Bundesliga fixture.

It was Akpoguma’s 19th appearance in the German topflight in the current campaign.

The Nigerian international featured from the start of the game before being substituted with 12 minutes left in the game.

Stefan Posch was the hero for Hoffenheim as his 61st minute strike was enough to seal the crucial win.

The win took Hoffenheim to fourth place on 43 points in the league table.

It is a fourth consecutive win for Hoffenheim since a 2-0 defeat at Mainz on February 5th.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.