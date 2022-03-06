Iheanacho Talks Up ‘Deserved Leicester Victory’ Against Leeds

Leicester City forward, Kelechi iheanacho, says the Foxes deserved their 1-0 victory over Leeds United in Saturday’s Premier League game at the King Power Stadium, and he looks forward to enjoying a winning streak with the team.
Leicester City bagged a marginal 1-0 win through Harvey Barnes’ goal in the second half, with
Iheanacho providing the assist.
Speaking to LCFC TV after the game Iheanacho claimed it was a massive
victory for the team.
“It’s so so important, it’s a massive victory for us, and I think we deserve the win. We work hard, in the second half we came out stronger, and we got the goal,” the Nigerian told LCFC TV.
“And I think it’s a fantastic goal for us and we need to keep the momentum going forward.”
Iheanacho also talked up the victory over Leeds United as a good consolidation following their win at Burnley on Tuesday.
“That was exactly what we did, we backed that up,we need to keep the form going,we don’t need to relent,” he…
Source: Complete Sports