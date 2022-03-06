Iheanacho Talks Up ‘Deserved Leicester Victory’ Against Leeds

Leicester City forward, Kelechi iheanacho, says the Foxes deserved their 1-0 victory over Leeds United in Saturday’s Premier League game at the King Power Stadium, and he looks forward to enjoying a winning streak with the team.

Leicester City bagged a marginal 1-0 win through Harvey Barnes’ goal in the second half, with

Iheanacho providing the assist.

Speaking to LCFC TV after the game Iheanacho claimed it was a massive

victory for the team.

“It’s so so important, it’s a massive victory for us, and I think we deserve the win. We work hard, in the second half we came out stronger, and we got the goal,” the Nigerian told LCFC TV.

“And I think it’s a fantastic goal for us and we need to keep the momentum going forward.”

Iheanacho also talked up the victory over Leeds United as a good consolidation following their win at Burnley on Tuesday.

“That was exactly what we did, we backed that up,we need to keep the form going,we don’t need to relent,” he…