Ligue 1: Simon Stars As Nantes Overcome Montpellier

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses played a crucial role in Nantes’ 2-0 win over Montpellier in Sunday’s Ligue 1.

The Nigerian international who was making his 22nd appearance for Nantes, was a constant threat on Montpellier duo of Maxime Esteve and Thuler in the defence.

He was substituted in the 90th minute for Charles Traoré after his brilliant display.

However, Nantes took the lead in the 69th minute through Randal Kolo Muani before Willem Geubbels secured the three points in the 93rd minute.

The win means the host sit 6th on the league table on 42 points while sit 11th on 37 points.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.