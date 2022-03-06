Manchester Derby: City Outclass United To Win Bragging Rights

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points with a 4-1 victory over rivals Manchester United at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side had not beaten United at home since 2018 going into the match, but made the perfect start when Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring early on.

Jadon Sancho got the visitors level after an impressive break, but they weren’t on terms for long before De Bruyne got his second to restore the lead.

United struggled to have a single meaningful touch in the second-half, and Riyad Mahrez made sure of the three points when he swept home a brilliant half-volley from the edge of the box before adding his second in stoppage-time with the help of VAR.

The cushion is back to six points for City, thought Liverpool do have a game in hand, while United’s top-four hopes continue to slip away.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…