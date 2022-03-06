NFF, CAF Celebrate Rita Chikwelu At 34

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have sent birthday wishes to Super Falcons player, Rita Chikwelu, who turned 34 on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The Nigeria football ruling body and CAF celebrated Chikwelu on her birthday with a Tweet on their Twitter handle.

“Happy birthday to the magical @ Rita Chikwelu. Have a good one champ!,” NFF tweeted.

While CAF wrote on Twitter:”Happy birthday to @NGSuper_Falcons’ superstar, @Ritachikwelu!

“Have a lovely day!”

Chikwelu represented Nigeria at the U-20 level between 2004 and 2008.

She represented the Super Falcons at the 2007 FIFA women’s World Cup.

She was also at the 2008 Olympics in China, and was a squad member of the Nigerian team to the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

