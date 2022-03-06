NPFL: Rivers United, Plateau United Maintain Winning Run; Remo Stars Thrash Sunshine

Rivers United and Plateau United maintained their impressive run in the Nigeria Professional Football League after winning their respective games on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

In Port Harcourt, Joseph Onoja bagged a brace as Rivers United pip Shooting Stars 2-0.

Buhari Ibrahim scored from a diving header deep into stoppage time as Plateau United defeated hard fighting Katsina United 1-0 in Jos.

Remo Stars kept pace with the frontrunners by thrashing Sunshine Stars 3-0. in Ikenne.

Andy Okpe scored a brace, while Seun Ogunribide was also on target for Gbenga Ogunbote’s side.

Holders Akwa United were held to a 0-0 draw by Abia Warriors at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

In Lagos, Kwara United recorded the only win of the day edging out MFM 2-1 in Lagos.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Junior Lokosa and Alao Danbani.

Elijah Akanni scored MFM’s only goal of the game.

Former champions Enyimba fell to a 2-0 defeat against Dakkada in…