Nwakaeme Bags 10th League Goal As Trabzonspor Remain Top After Draw At Fenerbahce 

Anthony Nwakaeme netted his 10th goal of the season in the Turkish Super Lig which was however not enough, as Trabzonspor could only draw 1-1 away to 10-man Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Nwakaeme put Trabzonspor 1-0 ahead in the 22nd minute just four minutes after Fenerbahce were reduced to 10 men.

The 32-year-old, who featured in his 22nd league appearance against Fenerbahce, has now scored four goals in his last four games.

Despite playing with a man down, Fenerbahce equalised in the 71st minute through Miha Zajc.

Prior to Sunday’s fixture Trabzonspor had won their last seven games.

They remain top on 67 points and are 15 points ahead of second placed Konyaspor in the league standing.

