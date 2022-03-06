Premier League: Dennis In Action As Saka Inspires Arsenal To Victory Vs Watford

Emmanuel Dennis was in action for 90 minutes but was unable to prevent Watford from going down to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Dennis had the ball in the net after 17 seconds, only to be flagged offside.

The Nigerian missed Watford’s best chances after that, seeing one low effort scrambled away by Aaron Ramsdale and later missing a glorious opportunity when he failed to connect properly with a low cross at the far post.

Dennis’ international teammates, Oghenekaro Etebo and Samuel Kalu were unused substitute in the game.

Etebo was included in Watford’s matchday squad for the first time since recovering from the quad injury he sustained last September.

Kalu is yet to make an appearance for the Hornets since linking up with the London club in January.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal on five minutes after exchanging passes with Bukayo Saka.

Watford responded well, with Cucho Hernandez netting the equalizer with a stunning…