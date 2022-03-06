Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Manchester Derby With Injury

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of today’s clash against Manchester City after picking up a knock.

According to SunSport, United stars were left shocked after Ronaldo failed to join his team-mates for their one-night stay at The Lowry.

The decision not to travel with the squad follows reports last month that United’s stars were involved in a dressing room rift over whether it was right to ditch Mason Greenwood.

Ronaldo was absent as Ralf Rangnick and the Manchester United squad met up at The Lowry hotel as part of their pre-match routine.

As Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Co reported for duty on Saturday night, Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen.

Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw were also missing as United players entered the hotel in Manchester city centre.

Ronaldo did take part in full training on Wednesday, but his last minute injury leaves United short of options up front for the mouthwatering clash.

The absence of Ronaldo and Cavani means Marcus…