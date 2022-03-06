Tuchel Condemns Chelsea Fans For Chanting Abramovich’s Name

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has condemned the Blues fans who chanted Roman Abramovich’s name during a show of support for Ukraine ahead of their 4-0 win over Burnley, talkSPORT. reports.

As part of the Premier League’s show of solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the country, a minute’s applause took place at Turf Moor prior to kick-off on Saturday.

But a number of Chelsea fans interrupted the applause to sing the name of owner Abramovich, who announced earlier this week that he has put the west London club up for sale.

His decision to sell the club came amid calls from politicians for him to be the target of sanctions in the UK following his home country’s invasion of Ukraine.



And when asked what he made of the chants in his post-match, Tuchel said:“It’s not the moment to do this. If we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together.

“We take the knee…