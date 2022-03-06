Why I’m Still Important For Super Eagles

Ogenyi Onazi has explained why he feels he is still an important player for the Super Eagles, as Nigeria look forward to this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Black Stars of Ghana.

Onazi was placed on the stand-by list by the coaching crew which raised questions from football fans in the country.

The 29-year-old joined Saudi Arabia second division Al-Adalah on 19 January 2022 but is yet to play for them.

Also, prior to being placed on the stand-by list Onazi has been away from the Eagles for over two years.

And speaking exclusively with Omasports, the 2013 AFCON winner said:“It’s not a surprise for me because I’m still playing and I’m ready to play anytime and when it comes to the national team, I’m always at the service of the nation – to always give my best for the country.

“Yes it’s been a while I was in the national team, but when we talk about this very game – home and away that will take us to the World Cup [it is very important]. When I got a…