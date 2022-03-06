Xavi Refuses To Deny Meeting With Haaland In Munich

Barcelona head coach Xavi has refused to deny claim he met Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland last week.

According to reports, Xavi accompanied by Jordi Cryuff had a meeting with Haaland in Munich last week.

“I can’t disclose details, but I can only say that we are working for the present the future of the club,” Xavi told reporters.

“I can’t say any more, when I can we will be the first to say it.

“For example, yesterday we announced Pablo Torre’s arrival.

“But, in this situation [regarding Haaland], I have nothing to say and nothing to announce, only that we are working for the good of the club, for the future and the present.”

