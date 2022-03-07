Awaziem Makes First League Start In Over Two Months

Chidozie Awaziem featured for Alanyaspor in their 2-1 away win against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

It was Awaziem’s first league start since December 18, 2021, in a 3-1 home loss to Adana Demirspor.

Prior to the game at Kayserispor, Awaziem had been benched in Alanyaspor’s last four league games.

Awaziem has now made 12 league appearances for Alanyaspor this season.

And in Monday’s game Kayserispor opened scoring through Andrea Bertolacci in the 34th minute.

Oguz Aydin equalized for Alanyaspor on 41 minutes before Erencan Yardimci bagged the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Alanyaspor have now won their last three games and move up to fifth place on 46 points, just a point from a European qualifying spot.

