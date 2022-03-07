Dessers Relishes Record-Equalling Goal For Feyenoord

By
Headliners
-
3


Cyriel Dessers was pleased to help Feyenoord avoid defeat in their Eredivisie clash against Groningen, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian netted an equalizer for his side in the encounter to help them earn a share of the spoils.

1xBit

Groningen took the lead in the 23rd minute through Michael de Leeuw.

Substitute Dessers then levelled scores for the hosts a minute before the hour mark.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

The goal sent the forward into the record books as just the first player, since József Kiprich (in 1992/93 season) , to score five goals for Feyenoord as a substitute in a single Eredivisie season.

“I did my thing,” Dessers told Voetbalprimeur.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

“The difference between a big smile and a sour face is sometimes very small.”

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR