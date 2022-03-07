Dessers Relishes Record-Equalling Goal For Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers was pleased to help Feyenoord avoid defeat in their Eredivisie clash against Groningen, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian netted an equalizer for his side in the encounter to help them earn a share of the spoils.

Groningen took the lead in the 23rd minute through Michael de Leeuw.

Substitute Dessers then levelled scores for the hosts a minute before the hour mark.

The goal sent the forward into the record books as just the first player, since József Kiprich (in 1992/93 season) , to score five goals for Feyenoord as a substitute in a single Eredivisie season.

“I did my thing,” Dessers told Voetbalprimeur.

“The difference between a big smile and a sour face is sometimes very small.”

