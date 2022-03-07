Fans To Watch Liverpool Vs Inter Milan Live Port Harcourt With Heineken

Football fans in Port Harcourt are in for exciting times as the world’s leading international premium beer brand and official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Heineken is set to host a premium match viewing experience for the second leg of the Liverpool versus Inter Milan game on Tuesday, 8th March at 15 on Herbert in Port Harcourt.

The first leg of the fixture ended 2 – 0 in a favour of the English side with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah. However, as every football fan knows, it is not over until the referee blows the final whistle. And now, Heineken will be bringing more excitement to the highly anticipated clash with giant massive screens at this upscale viewing centre.

Beyond the exciting matches that will go down, there will be lots of side attractions and halftime entertainment to look forward to. Attendees will be entertained by music from Ajebo Hustlers and DJ Big N and there will be high-end Heineken merchandise as giveaways for the…