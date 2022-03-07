Plumptre Nominated For PFA WSL Fans’ Player Of The Month Award

Super Falcons and Leicester City Ladies’ defender, Ashleigh Plumptre has been nominated for the February 2022 edition of the PFA/Vertu Motors’ WSL Fans’ Player of The Month award, Completesports.com reports.

Plumptre was nominated for the award alongside Leicester teammate Jemma Purfield, Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood, Tottenham’s Ashleigh Neville, Chelsea players; Jess Carter and Millie Bright.

Lcfc.com reports that Ashleigh starred as Leicester City Women defeated Birmingham City 2-1 at the St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium.

They also defeated West Ham at the Pirelli stadium.

Plumptre scored the second goal in the 3-0 victory over West Ham, as the club were able to get two consecutive victories for the first time ever.

Voting for the award will end on the 11th of March and the winner will be announced four days later.

By Toju Sote

