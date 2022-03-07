Probably, The Fittest 85 Year-Old Former President’ –Odegbami

Former Nigeria international, Chief Segun Odegbami, (aka Mathematical), has suggested that former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, could possibly be the fittest former President in the world, so strong that he played football at the age of 85, Completesports.com reports.

Odegbami was the Special Guest of Honour during a novelty football match in commemoration of the 85th birthday of Obasanjo which held at the 5-A-side football pitch of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta on Saturday, March 5th 2022, and now he admits to being ‘pleasantly shocked’ by the energy and stamina exhibited by the former president throughout the duration of the match.

Donning jersey number 85 and wearing the captain’s armband, Obasanjo led OOPL to defeat Ogun State Government’s team captnained by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele. According to Odegbami, the Octogenarian netted three out of the four goals netted in the match.