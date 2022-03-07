Spalletti Disappointed With Napoli Defeat To AC Milan

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti can’t hide his disappointment following the Partenopei’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud netted the winning goal in the second half as AC Milan reclaimed top spot on the table, with Napoli dropping to third position.

Napoli struggled to create chances in the game with Mike Maignan forced to make just one save from Victor Osimhen.

“They won and we lost,” shrugged a visibly disappointed Spalletti on DAZN.

“We started well, passed it around, should’ve perhaps made different choices in some situations, but we made a few mistakes after the restart and were not incisive enough to create scoring opportunities.

“We conceded an avoidable goal, then Milan did better in their defending.”

