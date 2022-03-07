Tomori AC Milan Star Admits Osimhen Is Strong And Fast

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has admitted that Victor Osimhen is a strong and fast striker following Sunday’s top of the table clash at Napoli on Sunday.

Tomori, alongside his defensive partner Pierre Kalulu, had their hands full containing tireless Osimhen.

Milan eventually triumphed thanks to an Olivier Giroud second half strike which took the Rossoneri to the top on the log.

Also Read: 2022 WCQ: Siasia Faults Super Eagles List For Ghana Clash

But speaking after the hard fought tie, Tomori confessed that Osimhen is a strong striker to contain.

“Osimhen is a really strong striker and fast too, Napoli are a strong side,” the former Chelsea defender said in a video published on Milan’s Twitter handle.

“Pierre Kalulu (defensive partner) and myself, the whole defence and the whole team, we played a great game.

“We are happy but we still have 10 games to go and we have to play like we played today (Sunday) and raise the bar too.”

Following Napoli’s defeat they…