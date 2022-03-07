UCL: Inter Coach Inzaghi Explains Plan To Beat Liverpool

Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi says the Serie A must score in the first half against Liverpool tomorrow to stand a chance in Tuesday’s Champions League second leg round of 16 tie at Anfield.

The Nerazzurri will hope to overturn the 2-0 first leg loss at the San Siro when they visit the Reds.

And Inzaghi believes it is vital his side score in the first half if they hope to salvage anything from the encounter.

“The result is affecting us, we played a great game and the result was too penalising for us,” the coach said at a press conference.

“It will be a difficult game tomorrow, but we have great motivation. It is important, I would say essential, to score a goal in the first half, but we know that it will be a very difficult match.

“We prepared the game in three days, the lads are focused. We face the best team in Europe with Bayern Munich and Manchester City. It was great to play the first leg in Milan and we are aware that tomorrow it will be even more…