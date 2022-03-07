Why Vlahovic Is Better Than Osimhen

Former Inter Milan star, Christian Vieri, believes Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is a better striker than Napoli’s Victor Osimhen because the Serbian is more prolific in front of goal than the Nigerian international.

Vlahovic and Osimhen, who are about the same age, are widely regarded as the best young strikers in Serie A.

However, speaking during the broadcast of Napoli’s Serie A 1-0 defeat to AC Milan at the weekend, Vieri said on DAZN: “They [Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic] are both strong, but I would take Vlahovic.

“Dusan scores more goals than the Nigerian right now.”

However, former Crystal Palace star, Nicola Ventola, agreed with Vieri: “I too would choose Vlahovic between the two. If I could, I would take them both.”

