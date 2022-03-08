2022 W’Cup Playoff: Ighalo Sends Ghana Warning, Scores In Al Hilal Win Over Al Ittihad

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo was on the score sheet as Al Hilal defeated table-topper, Al Ittihad 2-1 in the Saudi League on Tuesday.

The Nigerian international who was making his fourth appearance for Al Hilal, has scored four goals in the league this season.

He was a constant threat in the attack for the host and his effort eventually paid off as he netted the second goal for the host in the 68th minute.

Salem Al-Dawsari had given Al Hilal the lead in the 16th minute before

Haroune Camara leveled parity for the visitor in the 58th minute.

Ighalo, who has been named for this month’s 2022 W’Cup playoff against Ghana by interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen, was later substituted in the 90th minute for Al-Shehri.

The victory means Al Hilal sit 4th on the league table on 43 points while Al Ittihad remain at the top on 54 points.

