2022 W’Cup Ticket Will Heal Wounds Of AFCON Disappointment –Tijani Tells Eagles

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babaginda has has revealed that the Super Eagles can win back Nigerians’ trust if they defeat the Black Stars of Ghana for one of Africa’s five tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the senior national team crashed out in the round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation after losing 1-0 to Tunisia.

The team which had won all three group games at the competition, was expected to brush aside Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The defeat did not go down well with some Nigerians however, Tijani in a chat with Completesports.com, said that the March 25 and 29 date for the World Cup playoff will be an opportunity for the team to redeem their image.

“I know the event of the 2021 AFCON tournament still hurt Nigerians and some of the players as as well considering the fact that they gave us so much expectations.

” However, losing to Tunisia came as a shock to many people who has thought it will be victory for the team.

“With the…