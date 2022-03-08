Barcelona, Real Madrid Join Karim Adeyemi Race

LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi has attracted interest from top European top clubs following his impressive displays for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

The 20-year-old has scored 19 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Austrian club.

German club Borussia Dortmund are previously rumoured to be close signing him on a five-year contract.

However, German news outlet Ruhr Nachrichten reports that negotiations between Dortmund and Adeyemi’s representatives have now stalled, which has alerted both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The two Spanish sides have been closely monitoring Adeyemi’s development, though they would be required to fork out around €42.5m if they wish to prise the striker away from Salzburg this summer.

Adeyemi, who has already received three international caps with Germany, is under contract at Salzburg until June 2024.

