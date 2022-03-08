FIFA Kicks Russia Out Of 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoff

World football governing body, FIFA, has kicked Russia out of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs, due to the country’s war in Ukraine.

FIFA officially announced Russia’ exclusion following key decisions by its Bureau of Organising Committee on Tuesday.

Poland had been due to face Russia in the semi-final of the play-off days earlier, but following the invasion of Ukraine the Polish FA and players made it clear that they did not want to face Russia.

Poland will now face either Sweden or the Czech Republic in the final.

FIFA also confirmed that the play-off semi-final between Ukraine and Scotland has been postponed, although the semi-final in that section between Wales and Austria will go ahead as planned.

Also Read: 2022 W’Cup Playoff: Ighalo Sends Ghana Warning, Scores In Al Hilal Win Over Al Ittihad

The statement from FIFA read:“Today, the Bureau of the FIFA Organising Committee took key decisions in relation to the European play-off matches for the FIFA World…