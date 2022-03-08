Gueye Racially Abused After Injuring Teammate Mbappe In Training

Senegal’s AFCON winner Idrissa Gueye received hateful and racist messages on social media, after accidentally injuring PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

According to Marca, the incident has led to a flurry of hateful comments towards the Senegalese midfielder on social media.

Gueye accidentally stood on Mbappe’s foot after trying to play the ball, which caused the French forward to immediately start limping.

Once a video emerged of the incident, some people decided to attack Gueye on social media by sending hateful and racist messages.

His partner, Pauline, also received a number of abusive comments on her various posts on Instagram.

As a result of the hateful nature of the comments, both Gueye and his partner decided to turn off comments on their posts.

PSG go into the crucial second leg fixture with a 1-0 lead thanks to Mbappe’s…