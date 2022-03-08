I Cannot Force My Players To Play- Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says it is impossible for him to force any injured players to play for the club.

Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and a number of key players missed Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City a result of Injury

Ronaldo missed the game due to flexor injury, while Edison Cavani is also injured.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Roy Keane questioned the injury to Ronaldo: “We talk about Ronaldo being a machine and very rarely getting injured… it doesn’t add up to me.”

Rangnick quashed those claims following the defeat though: “I have to believe my medical department. My doctor came to see me on Friday morning before training and told me Cristiano Ronaldo cannot train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same was true on Saturday and that’s why he couldn’t be part of the squad.

“It’s just a fact, if players tell the doctor and the medical department that they…