Liverpool’s March Towards A Potential Quadruple Gathers Momentum

Liverpool are in a real purple patch of form, winning 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions – their only ‘slip-up’ the 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final which eventually resulted in a penalty shootout win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in pole position to reach the last eight, after late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave them a 2-0 win in Italy.

Since then they’ve lifted the Carabao Cup and continued their winning run, as talk of a potential quadruple continues.

It’s difficult to see how Simone Inzaghi’s side – who trail rivals Milan by two points at the top of Serie A – can overturn the deficit despite a romping 5-0 win over Salernitana at the weekend.

After a perfect group-stage record of six wins from six, Klopp’s side made it seven on the bounce as Firmino headed home from Andy Robertson’s ball in the 75th minute before hotshot Salah wrapped up the scoring with seven minutes left to play in the first leg.

