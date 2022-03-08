Muntari Deserves Black Stars Call-Up’ —Hearts Of Oak Official

Public Relations Officer for Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee (NCC), Kobby Jones has insisted Sulley Muntari deserves call-up to the Black Stars following his recent performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, footballghana.con reports.

Muntari, 37, has been impressive since joining reigning Premier League champions Hearts of Oak on a one year deal.

On Friday, Muntari won his first trophy with the club after the Phobians defeated Asante Kotoko 2-1 to win the 2022 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Following his impressive performance against the Porcupine Warriors, Kobby Jones believes Muntari has demonstrated that he deserved a place in the senior national team as they prepare to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Sulley Muntari has demonstrated to us that with his age and all that he’s achieved in football, he can come to our level and play quality football,” he told Precise FM.

“If we are…