Sheringham Advises Kane To Leave Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur legend Teddy Sheringham has advised Harry Kane to leave the club this summer.

Manchester City made serious efforts to sign the striker last summer, but had three bids rejected by Spurs.

He said: “He’s the best No 9 in the world for me.

“He’s been the best for the last four or five years. Keeps proving it year in and year out.”

Kane moved into sixth on the all-time Premier League scoring list with 176 goals – now ahead of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Sheringham believes Kane can catch his former England strike partner Alan Shearer, who netted 260 during his career.

He said: “Without a doubt (he’s going to catch Shearer’s record) I mean he’s probably got five years left at the top. The way he scores goals every year – without a doubt.”

Despite his praise for Kane, Sheringham said that Kane ‘needs to leave’ the club if he is to win the game’s biggest trophies.

Sheringham said: “He’s got to eye up the situation – the same as…