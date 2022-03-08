Siasia Faults Super Eagles List For Ghana Clash

Former Nigeria international Samson Siasia has faulted the Super Eagles 25-man list for this month’s crucial 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Last week, interim coach Austine Eguavoen released the names of the 25 players invited for the two legged games while seven players are on stand-by.

Among those named in the 25-man squad are Akinkunmi Amoo and Ademola Lookman who got a maiden call-up and long term injury absentee Oghenekaro Etebo.

While Ogenyi Onazi, who has not been invited to the Eagles for almost over two years, was named on the standby list.

But in his reaction, former Eagles coach Siasia posited that it is not the right list.

“You need to play people that understand themselves if you bring new ones it becomes difficult for them to understand themselves and play the partner you want to play,” he said on Brila FM.

“For me it’s not the right decision to…