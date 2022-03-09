2022 WCQ: Chelsea Black Stars Defender Doubtful For Ghana vs Nigeria

Chelsea Ghanaian defender, Abdul Rahman Baba, is a doubt for this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, according to ghanasoccernet.com.

Baba, on loan to Reading in the English Championship, is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the play-off tie but has been out of action for close to a month.





Abdul Rahman Baba

The 27-year-old fullback picked up a thigh injury on February 19, 2022 when Reading beat Preston North End 3-2.

Baba has since not featured for Reading in their matches against Birmingham City, Blackpool FC and Millwall FC.

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at home first on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium before the away game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja four days later.

Baba has made 24 appearances for Reading in the English second-tier this campaign and has provided one assist.

He has 41 caps for the Black Stars since making his debut on September 10, 2014.

He was a member of the Black…