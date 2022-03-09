2022 WCQ Play-off: FIFA Appoints Referees For Ghana – Nigeria Clashes

By
Headliners
-
1


The World football governing body, FIFA has appointed referees for the two-legged Ghana vs Nigeria 2022 World Cup African qualifirs final play-off round games this month, Completesports.com reports.

Jiyed Redouane who hails from Morocco has been appointed as the centre referee for the first leg which will take place on Friday March 25 2022 in Cape Coast.

1xBit

Jiyed has officiated in a vast range of club and international competitions for over a decade.

Sadok Selmi from Tunisia will officiate the return leg which will take place on Tuesday March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

Sadok Selmi has officiated in the CAF Champions League, Tunisian Cup and at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he was involved in two group stage matches, namely; Morocco vs Comoros which ended 2-0 in favour of the former and the between Cameroun – Cape Verde clash that ended 1-1.

completesports classifieds

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR