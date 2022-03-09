Benzema’s Hat-trick Sends PSG Out Of Champions League

Real Madrid have qualified to the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League after knocking out Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday at the Santaigo Bernabeu Stadium.

The visitor took a shock lead in the 39th minute through Kylian Mbappe before Karim Benzema leveled parity in the 61st minute.

The Frenchman made it 2-1 on the night after Luka Modric picked him out with a delightful pass.

The 34-year-old then completed his hat-trick moments later, netting an outrageous finish with the outside of the boot.

Real book their spot in the last eight, with PSG producing an almighty capitulation having led the tie 2-0 at one stage.

In the other game, Manchester City made sure of their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League but were unable to add to their 5-0 lead from the first leg as Pep Guardiola’s side played out a dull goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad.

