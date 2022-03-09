Boasiako Ghanaian Businessman Expresses Interest In Buying Chelsea

A Ghanaian Businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has expressed interest in acquiring Premier League giants and reigning Champions League holders Chelsea, ghanasoccernet.com reports.

Boasiako, who is the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, said he is ready to cough out three billion euros to meet the asking price of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich announced his decision to sell the London club following calls for heavy sanctions against him, due to his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin who ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Boasiako said his gold-mining business can finance his purchase of the club.

“What I want to do now is to buy Chelsea Football Club. I’m a businessman, I do gold mining and [I can afford] £3 billion,” he said.

“I want to join the bid to buy the club. If I buy Chelsea, one of the first players I bring in is…